Supreme Court upholds use of hijab in Lagos schools

The Supreme Court, on Friday, overruled Lagos State on its restriction of the use of hijab by female Muslim students of public schools in the state.

In a split decision of five to two of a seven-member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court, the court affirmed the July 21, 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, which set aside the October 17, 2014 judgment by Justice Grace Onyeabo of the High Court of Lagos State, which upheld the hijab restriction.

Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who wrote the lead majority judgment, which was read, on Friday, by Justice Tijani Abubakar, dismissed the appeal filed by Lagos State against the 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal, Lagos, on the grounds that the appeal was without merit.

The Lagos State Government had in February 2017 approached the Supreme Court to challenge the July 21, 2016 judgment of the Court of Appeal which reinstated the use of hijab by Muslim pupils in Lagos public primary and secondary schools, after the state government sought to stay the execution of the Appeal Court judgment but failed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Lagos State losses appeal against use of Hijab in schools

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG





NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Lagos State losses appeal against use of Hijab in schools

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Lagos State losses appeal against use of Hijab in schools