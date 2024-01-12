The Senator representing the Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District, Senator Aniekan Bassey, has congratulated Governor Umo Eno on his triumph at the Supreme Court.

Senator Bassey, who made this known yesterday while conveying his felicitations, said the decision of the apex court simply affirmed Pastor Umo Eno as the politically elected, legally inaugurated, and judicially confirmed Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

In his congratulatory message, Senator Bassey said, “I sincerely extend my heartfelt congratulations to Governor Umo Eno on his well-deserved triumph at the Supreme Court.

This verdict not only validates the mandate bestowed upon him by the people of Akwa Ibom State but also reinforces the strength and credibility of our democratic institutions.”

Senator Bassey, the Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture Production Services and Rural Development, commended Governor Eno for his unwavering commitment to democratic ideals, saying, “Governor Umo Eno has demonstrated his dedication to the Akwa Ibom Project, and I am confident that his administration will work for the betterment and integration of Akwa Ibom State.”

Senator Bassey explained that “the apex court’s ruling marks the conclusion of a protracted legal process initiated shortly after the elections.

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court solidifies Governor Umo Eno’s position as the legitimate leader of Akwa Ibom State. It has also reinforced the sanctity of the democratic process.”

Speaking further, Senator Bassey said, “As Akwa Ibom State charts a course toward a new era of governance, let this victory serve as a reminder of our collective responsibility in enhancing the progress and prosperity of our dear state.”

He appealed to Akwa Ibom people to remain firm in their continued support for Governor Umo Eno, which, according to him, underscores the importance of unity in advancing the state.

