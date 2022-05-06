Supreme Court resolves 17 oil wells ownership case in favour of Rivers state

The Supreme Court on Friday resolved the ownership dispute over 17 oil wells in favour of Rivers State.

In a judgment prepared by Justice Heleen Ogunwumiju but delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court dismissed the counterclaim ownership put forward by the Imo State Government.

The oil wells are located in the territory of Rivers and Imo states.

The apex court had on February 7, 2022 fixed Friday to deliver judgement after taking arguments from lawyers involved in the oil wells’ ownership tussle after the adoption of final written addresses.

At the time of filing this report, detailed judgment was yet to be made available to parties in the dispute.

