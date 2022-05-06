Supreme Court resolves 17 oil wells ownership case in favour of Rivers state

Latest News
By Sunday Ejike - Abuja
Supreme Court clears air, Amaechis suit to stop probe , Invasion of Justice Odili's residence, Supreme Court fixes January 17 to hear Rivers/Imo oil wells dispute suit, Union Bank's legal battle, Supreme Court reserves judgement in suit by 36 states against FG over Executive Order 10, Oil wells' ownership: Supreme Court adjourns Rivers, Imo's suit till Nov 1, Supreme Court stops FG, Journalists barred from covering, Supreme Court 72 SANs, Supreme Court dismisses Shell, Shell Oil Company, Supreme Court, judgement, Supreme Court, Kogi State, Bello, Wada, Akpoti, Supreme Court, PDP, Kogi

The Supreme Court on Friday resolved the ownership dispute over 17 oil wells in favour of Rivers State.

In a judgment prepared by Justice Heleen Ogunwumiju but delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, the apex court dismissed the counterclaim ownership put forward by the Imo State Government.

The oil wells are located in the territory of Rivers and Imo states.

The apex court had on February 7, 2022 fixed Friday to deliver judgement after taking arguments from lawyers involved in the oil wells’ ownership tussle after the adoption of final written addresses.
At the time of filing this report, detailed judgment was yet to be made available to parties in the dispute.

Details later…

 

You might also like
Latest News

2023: Vote people who have masses at heart, CAC president charges Christians

Latest News

Youths are the most prized asset of Nigeria ― Ogbonaya Onu

Latest News

UK recognises Nigeria’s classification of IPOB as terrorist organisation

Latest News

Extortion: Lagos suspends operation of Committee on Removal of Abandoned Vehicles

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More