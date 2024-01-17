The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the Sokoto State governorship election dispute between Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and Sai’du Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The five-man panel led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved the judgment after parties in the petition adopted their processes.

Recalled that both the election petitions tribunal and the appeal court had earlier in their rulings dismissed the petitions of the PDP candidate, Sai’du Umar, affirming the election of Ahmed Aliyu as the governor of the state.

Umar and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party listed nine grounds upon which they are asking the Supreme Court to set aside the concurrent judgments of the election petition tribunal and the Court of Appeal which affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as Governor of Sokoto.

In the appeal, the documents which were made available to our correspondent by Nafiu Lema, media assistant to the candidate, filed on their behalf by their team of lawyers led by Mr Sunday Ameh, SAN, the appellants claimed that “the judgment of the Court of Appeal is against the weight of evidence”, and as such should be set aside by the apex court.

The three-member panel of the appellate court had in a unanimous judgment last year held that the appellants failed to substantiate allegations of irregularities, noncompliance as well as non-qualification contained in their appeal.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FULL LIST: 45 visa-free countries Nigerian passport can travel in 2024

Nigeria sits behind Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Morocco, Benin Republic and Namibia which are at…

How my brother and I became professor same day in same varsity —UNILORIN don

Recently, two brothers –Ahmed Oloduowo Ameen and Mubarak Oloduowo Ameen– were promoted to…

‘I expected N2,000 as my share from sale of human head we got at Saki cemetery’

Thirty-two-year-old Alli and Abdullahi, aged 35, who were the two suspects arrested by…

Why Port Harcourt refinery is yet to start production—Soneye, NNPCL Chief Comm Officer

Mr Femi Soneye is the Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the…

Fear women, fair women and Minister Ojo

Betta Edu, Sadiya Umar-Farouq and Halima Shehu are the reigning women in our…

What you should know about players in Nigerian 2024 AFCON team

The Nigerian football team have appeared in the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations on twenty different occasions. Nigeria has…