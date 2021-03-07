Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta, is dead

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has announced the death of one of its Justices, Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta who died in the early hours of Sunday.

Justice Ngwuta was said to have fallen sick and was admitted at the National Hospital, Abuja in the last one week but was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Friday March 5 where he was tested negative to COVID-19 after an investigative test conducted on him.

He was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021.

His remain, according to a statement by the Chief Registrar of the court, Hajia Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha has been deposited in the National Hospital mortuary pending the arrangement for his burial.

Justice Ngwuta who was appointed to the Supreme Court bench on March 22, 2011, was born on March 30, 1951 in Amofia-Ukawu, Onicha Local government of Ebonyi State.

His lordship had his basic education in the Eastern part of Nigeria and got his LLB in University of Ife (Now Obafemi Awolowo University), lle-ife in 1977 and BL at the Nigerian law school in 1978.

The Chief Registrar of the court who announced the death of the Justice in a statement prayed that the soul of Justice Sylvester Nwali Ngwuta rest in perfect peace and grant his family, Judiciary and the apex court to bear the irreparable loss.

