Supreme Court judgment: Postpone Local govt election ― Alao-Akala

Former Governor of Oyo State and Chairman, Elders Advisory Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Alao-Akala has urged the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde to postpone the forthcoming local government election scheduled for the third week of May 2021 to a later date in order to protect the sanctity of the nation’s developing democracy.

Alao-Akala gave this advice while reacting to the supreme court judgement that invalidated the sack of the duly elected 33 local Government area chairmen in Oyo state.

According to the former governor, now that the dust has settled on the legality or otherwise of the sack of the chairmen, it is trite in law for Governor Makinde to see that there is the need to postpone the election.

He said, “Going on with the local Government election as earlier scheduled will throw the state into another round of legal gymnastics.

“My advice to him is to sit down with the OYSIEC officials, look into the new development and do the needful which is to shift the election date. Fortunately, the Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission chairman is a Learned fellow. He knows what the law says as disenfranchisement, he knows what the constitution says about holding elections and he knows the consequences of holding a one-sided election.

“Apart from that, both the Governor and the OYSIEC chairman have a name to protect.

“This is an opportunity for Engr. Seyi Makinde to correct his past mistake.

“He should not commit another blunder by going on with that election which hundred per cent certain will be faulted again by the judiciary”.

While commending the supreme court judgement for guiding against the unguarded disregard on the sanctity of the constitution, Alao-Akala urged the judicial arm of government to find possible means of fast-tracking time-bound litigations that can disenfranchise litigants of their legal rights as is the case of Oyo state ALGON where the final judgment is delivered few days to the official end of the tenure of office of the litigants.

