Ahead of the Supreme Court judgement in the Bauchi State gubernatorial election on Friday, 12th January, Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, Auwal Musa Muhammad, has heightened deployment of personnel across strategic locations to deter criminal activities and ensure safety of citizens.

The CP read a riot act to all Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders, and DPOs to strengthen confidence building patrol, avert attack on citizens and clampdown on violators.

According to a press statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, “The Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi State Command wishes to notify the general public that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against winners/losers of the Gubernatorial Election Petition judgment from Supreme Court between the ruling party with the flag bearer Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir and the opposition party with its flag bearer, Air Marshal Sadiq Baba Abubakar which is slated to take place on Friday 12th January 2023 must not infringe on the right of others.

“Moreover, the blissful supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law; blockage of roads, fireworks, and inciting utterances or blackmailing opposition party would not be condoned.

“The Command will not hesitate to decisively deal with any person(s) or group(s) who violate this order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.”

The Police boss added that “those in violation will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement.

“Against the locale of this development, the Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad urges members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies as many Police operatives will be seen at strategic areas, routes, and communities to suppress the antics and criminal act of underworld personalities.”

He also encouraged the public not to be tight-lipped in providing useful information that will aid the security agencies to effectively maintain the serenity and ensure the protection of lives and property in the state.

The CP warned officers and men of the Command to be civil, professional, and humane in the course of discharging their duties. He, however, ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down all nooks and crannies of criminal hideouts within and outside of the State.

