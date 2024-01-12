The People’s Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) has praised the Supreme Court for validating its belief in its ability to deliver justice.

This followed what it called the resounding affirmations of the mandates of the people by the apex court.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Director General, Cyril Maduabum, the forum noted that “it is reassuring to note that the will and votes of the greater majority in their respective states have been formally validated by the Supreme Court.”

The PDP-GF recalled that it had, in several meetings and statements, affirmed its strong belief in the ability of the Supreme Court to do justice.

It added: “This belief has been reconfirmed by the Apex Court, and we commend the Supreme Court for living up to the expectations of the Nigerian people.

“These verdicts represent a triumph of democracy, rule of law, and due process in Nigeria. It reaffirms the sanctity of the ballot as the determining factor for democratic legitimacy.

“The Forum is further strengthened to continue to be a critical voice for the enthronement of good governance and the defence of the Nigerian people.

“The Forum prays for wisdom and God’s favour in the lives of the respective governors, as the affirmation of these mandates has cleared the path for them to continue in the enormous tasks of rendering selfless and excellent services to their people and taking their states to greater heights.”

The Forum congratulated all the governors under the PDP whose elections were confirmed by the court.

They include those of Bauchi, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Plateau, and Zamfara states.

