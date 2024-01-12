Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has described his victory at the Supreme Court on Friday as a vindication of the decision of the people of the state to reelect him as the Governor for a second term.

The Governor further said that the outcome of the Supreme Court has upheld the democratic process that led to the result of the gubernatorial election declared by the INEC during the 2023 General elections.

Bala Mohammed in his verified X account (formerly Twitter) wrote that “In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful, I offer all praises to Allah for our victory.

“This triumph belongs to the people of Bauchi State and our esteemed party, the @OfficialPDPNig. On behalf of my family and myself, I express deep gratitude to all our stakeholders who joined us in this journey, particularly our religious and faith leaders, political associates, friends, and well-wishers.

“This victory reaffirms that the good work in Bauchi State must go on. #GreaterBauchi.”

He then assured that his administration will now face the business of governance with the vigour it demands stressing that more work will be done to make up for the time lost while the litigation lingered.

Bala Mohammed also called for all stakeholders to push politics aside for now and join hands with his administration to continue the development process of the state.