Supreme Court judgement: Time to put our house in order in Rivers ― Princewill

Former governorship candidate and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill, has expressed satisfaction over the Supreme Court judgement on Friday which settled the leadership tussle in the Rivers State chapter of the party.

The apex court in a lead judgement read by Justice Amina Augie accorded recognition to Isaac Ogbobula, as the authentic caretaker committee leader in a suit filed by the Chief Igo Aguma, seeking to be declared the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers.

Sunday Tribune checks revealed that before the judgment of the Supreme Court, the Rivers State chapter could not participate in the ongoing APC membership registration and revalidation exercise, in deference to the litigation.

Reacting to the judgement, Princewill said the pronouncements by the apex court was a most welcome victory that has finally cleared all obstacles that have seen the APC unable to achieve its full potential in Rivers State.

While thanking the party members for their faith and resilience, he appealed to them to turn out en masse and participate in the party membership registration.

He said:” At this point, I want to use this opportunity to once again call on people to come out en masse and take part in the APC membership registration and revalidation exercise. Let us reaffirm our support of the party if we are in it or join us now that our unity is certain. As leaders, we will continue to do all that we can to ensure that peace and progress continue to be the goal for our party.

“I congratulate Hon. Isaac Abbot Ogbobula and his team on their victory. I charge them to use the instrument of their office to ensure the improved success of the Rivers State chapter of the APC under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi. The challenge now is to add to our numbers and make the APC a home for winners in the courts and in the field. “

Responding to the resignation from the APC by a chieftain of the party and leader of the faction, Igo Aguma, Princewill said he wished the former well in his future endeavours.

“I congratulate our teeming and loyal supporters who have had to endure a series of unfortunate stop and starts. I say thank you for your unshakeable faith in our leader. At this point, let me also reflect on the loss of a friend. I received the news of the resignation of my brother, Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma from our great party. Even though I celebrate the win in court, I cherish the time we spent in politics. I wish him well in his future endeavours whatever he decides to do. “