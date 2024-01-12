The Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial district, Austin Akobundu, has congratulated Dr Alex Otti on his victory at the Supreme Court over the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

In a statement issued in Umuahia shortly after the judgment validating Gov. Otti’s election at the apex court, Akobundu tasked him to face the serious business of governance and take the verdict as that of ‘No Victor, No Vanquished’ and urged the governor to carry everybody along as he pilots the affairs Abia State, pointing out that the state at this auspicious time deserves a push into a faster track of economic and infrastructural development.

The senator also commended the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 Abia governorship election, Sir Okey Ahiwe and his running mate, Dr Jasper Uche for their steadfastness in pursuing the course of justice from the Abia State Election Petition Tribunal through the Appeal Court to the Supreme Court as exemplified in their election petitions.

“As a democrat and representative of the people at the apex legislative assembly, I wish to plead to both leaders to see the Supreme Court verdict as a way of solidifying the act of governance that will bring in infrastructure, peace and unity to Abia State.

“This is the time to work for the progress of the state; this is the day to build Abia, God’s Own State; this is the period to bring all stakeholders together for the speedy development of the state. It is certainly not the time to segregate amongst political parties or bring in primordial sentiments because doing so will draw Abia backwards and create unnecessary tension that will engender underdevelopment.

“As the Senator representing Abia Central where the governor comes from, I hereby solemnly pledge to join hands with him in attracting the much-needed dividends of democracy to the district. Against this backdrop, I, with the cooperation of my brother Senators and members of the House of Representatives from our dear state, pledge to eschew petty politics in Abia State. Our focus will be on putting Abia first in the forefront in the comity of states.”

