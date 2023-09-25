The Public Relations Officer of the Supreme Court, Festus Akande, has assured that the recent fire incident at a wing of the Supreme Court complex in Abuja will not affect the presidential election petition.

During an interview on Arise TV, Akande emphasised that the fire incident would not impact the court proceedings in any way.

The incident, which occurred on Monday morning, affected a chamber equipped with computers, equipment, and a functional library used by a justice occupying the chamber.

However, Akande clarified that it was only the books and computer equipment that were affected, and they were replaceable.

He attributed the incident to an electrical fault, stating that it was not related to the court proceedings and could happen anywhere due to daily occurrences.

In his words, “As a matter of fact, there’s no single connection, and it won’t affect anything in the court.

“This incident occurred in a chamber equipped with a computer and other equipment, as well as a functional library used by any justice occupying such chamber.

Akande added, “The only thing that was affected was the books and computer equipment in the chamber. Even the books are replaceable.

“Also, it has nothing to do with it because it was from an electrical fault, which could happen anywhere, and there are things that happen daily”, he concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police





Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…