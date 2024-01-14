Unprecedented crowd trooped out to the ancient city of Kano, on Sunday, to give a rousing welcome back home, to the incumbent governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf after Friday’s judgment of the Supreme Court which affirmed his election.

It be recalled that Governor Yusuf, last Friday in Abuja, was at the Supreme Court premises, with many of his aides and party supporters to witness the Apex Court’s judgment.

However, the Supreme Court upheld Yusuf’s election, having set aside the verdicts of the Court of Appeal and the election petitions tribunal which earlier voided his victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship poll.

On Sunday, as early as 6 am, supporters and well-wishers of Governor Yusuf, trooped out to Chroma town, a border bordering Kano and Kaduna eagerly waiting for the arrival of Governor Yusuf, who decided to come to the state capital rather than taking a flight.

As soon as the Governor arrived Kwarna Dangora the mammoth crowds busted into singing and dancing, having passed through some major towns in the neighbouring Kaduna State, acknowledging cheers from the people there.

As at the time of filling this report, Governor Yusuf’s convoy is expected to drive straight to Filin Mahaha in Kano metropolis where he will address the people later in the day.

