The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to restore the nullification of the participation of Osun State’s ex-Governor, Gboyega Oyetola and his Deputy Bendict Alabi in the July 16, 2022 governorship election.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja had, in a judgment he delivered on September 30, 2022 nullified the participation of Oyetola and Alabi in the governorship election on the grounds that their nomination forms were endorsed by an acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was also a serving governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Justice Nwite’s judgment was set aside by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division in a judgment in December 2022, a decision the PDP appealed to the Supreme Court.

In a judgment on Thursday, a five-member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Centus Nweze, held that the appeal by the PDP was lacking in merit and directed the lawyer to the PDP, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) to withdraw it.

The court held that the PDP could not, under the law, question the process leading to the emergence of Oyetola and Alabi as candidates of the APC in the election.

Details later…

