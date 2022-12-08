Supreme Court declares Ugochinyere as PDP candidate for Ideato Reps seat

The Supreme Court on Thursday declared Barrister Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as the authentic Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate of the House of Representatives for Ideato North and South Federal Constituency in Imo state.

The apex court in its decision held that there must be an end to litigations and recklessness as it ruled, just like all the lower courts before it, that there are no grounds put before it, to nullify the ticket of the party in the custody of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, having fulfilled all the provisions of the law and complied with stipulated guidelines.

A five-member panel of Justices of the Supreme Court gave the judgement on the appeal marked SC/CV/1439/2022, which had, the PDP, INEC, Mrs Chidimma Uzomba, Mr Anthony Obinna as respondents, filed by Hon. George Igbo (appellant) challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division.

In dismissing the appeal by Hon. Igbo, the Supreme Court upheld the preliminary objections raised by Ugochinyere and the PDP and agreed with the decision of the court below noting that, “The abysmal failure and/or refusal of the Appellant’s counsel to compile (sic) with the rules of procedure in prosecuting the Appeal and indeed abandoned same.

“The Appellant filed his notice of appeal at the lower court on the 9th day of September 2022 within the 14 days period from the date of Judgment of the trial court as provided by the Electoral Act 2022 and Section 285(9) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

“Section 9 of the Election Judicial Proceedings Practice direction, 2022 mandatorily provided that the Record of Appeal shall be compiled and served on all the parties not more than ten days of the receipt of the Notice of Appeal.

“The Notice of Appeal at the lower court was filed on the 9th day of September 2022. The Record of Appeal was compiled on the 19th day of September 2022, eleven days after the notice of appeal was filed. One day out of time. See the admission of the appellant on page 1639 of the Record of Appeal Vol. 3.

“The said record of appeal was served on the parties on the 19th day of October 2022, 40 days after the Notice of Appeal was filed against the clear provision of Section 9 of the Election Judicial Proceeding Practice Directions 2022”, the apex court noted and held that the lower court was right in holding that the Appellant’s appeal is deemed abandoned.

It further admitted that it lacked the jurisdiction to determine the Appeal or at the least, invoke its general powers under Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act, to determine the real issues in controversy.

In upholding the Respondents’ objections, the Supreme Court admitted that by the provisions of Section 285 (12) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fourth Alteration, No. 21) Act, 2017, it is provided that, “An appeal from a decision of a Court in a pre-election matter shall be heard and disposed of within 60 days from the date of the filing of the Appeal.

At the Court of Appeal, the Appeal of the present Appellant was vided its Notice of Appeal filed on September 9, 2022, and the 60 days for the hearing and disposition of the Appeal by the Court of Appeal lapsed on November 7, 2022.

In addition, the Supreme Court held that the Lower Court of Appeal did not determine the Appeal within the constitutional period of 60 days, “hence there was no pending Appeal relating to the merits of the case before this Honourable Court”.

More so, the Apex court noted in affirmative that the law is settled that where the original jurisdiction in the lower Court is extinct or had lapsed, the powers of the Appellate Court to exercise jurisdiction is extinct or non-existent as well.

“Hence, this Honourable Court cannot invoke its powers under Section 22 of the Supreme Court Act.”





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE