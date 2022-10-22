Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta PDP gov candidate

THE Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor, as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

The Apex Court, in a judgement, upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal delivered on August 29, which voided and set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court of July 7, 2022, that nullified his nomination on the grounds of certificate forgery and perjury.

Justice Tijani Abubakar, who delivered the judgement of the panel, held that the grievous allegations of supply of false information and certificate forgery brought against the Speaker cannot be proved beyond reasonable doubts with the use of originating summons.

The court agreed that the appellant ought to have approached the Federal High Court via Writ of Summons to enable resolution of disputes and not by originating summons where only affidavit evidence is required.

Justice Abubakar resolved all disputed issues in favour of Oborevwori Sheriff Francis Orohwedor as canvassed by his lawyer, Mr Damian Dodo (SAN).

The Supreme Court in totality, held that the case of the appellant, David Edevbie has no merit in any form and was subsequently dismissed.

Following the governorship primary election held in the state on May 25, 2022, Oborevwori had emerged as the PDP candidate after overcoming his closest rival, Edevbie.

But Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, had on July 7, 2022, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission and the PDP to recognise Olorogun David Edevbie, as candidate of the PDP in the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.

Justice Taiwo disqualified Sheriff Oborevwori, who won the May 25, 2022 gubernatorial primary election of the PDP.





The trial judge had agreed with the plaintiff in the suit, that Oborevwori, ought not to be on the ballot for the PDP primary election on account of supplying false and forged documents to the INEC in aid of his qualification for the governorship election.

Not satisfied with the judgement of the trial Court, Oborevwori and the PDP headed to the Court of Appeal to seek redress.

Delivering judgment on the appeal by Oborevwori, the appellate court, led by Justice Peter Ige, in a unanimous decision held that the appeal was “meritorious” and subsequently allowed same.

Okowa, Other PDP faithful celebrate victory

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state on Friday led members of the PDP in the state to a thanksgiving service for the victory of the gubernatorial candidate , Sheriff Oborevwori at the Supreme court in Abuja.

Oborevwori who is the speaker of the state house of assembly and backed by the governor floored Olorogun David Edevie, the candidate of the former governor, Chief James Ibori. Speaking at the service held at the Government House chapel, the PDP vice presidential candidate noted that events of the last few weeks, was a test of faith, thanking all for coming to rejoice with the speaker.

“I must thank all of you for coming to rejoice with the Rt. Hon. Speaker and also for coming to rejoice with me, my family and the entire PDP family in Delta State.

“Whatever has been happening in the last few weeks, is a test of our faith. And I thank God that you have stayed alive and that you have stayed hopeful in God. Okowa congratulated the party’s candidate and reminded him that the battle that lasted was not about him but that of the altar of God.

“On the issue of today,(the victory) we give thanks to God. One joy I have in my heart is that from the beginning, I knew that it was a battle of the altar. And I remained confident in Him (God).

“There are many things that happen sometimes you almost begin to shake. But I know that since 2015, we have always prayed.

“And I have always said that if any Governor is coming here and would not glorify the name of God in heaven, Lord do not create a pathway for that governor to come.

“This place is the altar of God, so the altar in this Government House Chapel must remain alive. I pray that each and everyone of us will find the God that is in this altar because He is alive.”

Meanwhile, following his loss at the Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, Olorogun Edevbie has congratulated Oborevwori on his victory.

In a statement released by his Director of Strategic Communications, Fred Edoreh Edevbie said the judgement of the Supreme Court put a full and final closure to the dispute.

He, therefore, urged Deltans to regard the interest of the state over and above any individual and primordial interest.

Edevbie thanked his supporters for the massive commitment to his mandate, wishing Oborevwori success in the 2023 governorship election.