Supreme Court affirms Delta Speaker, Oborevwori as Delta PDP guber candidate

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Kogi Receives First Derivation Allocation As Oil-Producing State
KOGI State has received its first derivation allocation as an oil-producing state. Governor Yahaya Bello disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday, assuring the people of the determination of his administration…
APC National Secretariat In A Mess When I Assumed Office —Adamu
NATIONAL chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on Thursday said when he assumed office, the party secretariat was in a mess, with everybody on his own…
Wizkid Breaks Another Record, Bags Two Nominations At 2022 Soul Train Music Awards
Nigerian Grammy Award-winning Afrobeat artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid, has once again put Nigeria on the global map after his hit duet with American singer, Chris Brown, ‘Call me everyday ‘ was nominated in two categories at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards…
Senate Panel Kicks As Police Trust Fund Spends N550m To Renovate Office, Buy Furniture
Members of the Senate Public Account Committee were shocked as the Police Trust Fund claimed to have spent N500 million to renovate an office and procure furniture in its office from N3.2 billion collected from Service Wide Votes…