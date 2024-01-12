The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Friday, upheld the election of Sen Bala Mohammed as the duly elected Governor of Bauchi State under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal of the APC gubernatorial candidate in the election, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar who lost his bid to upturn the election at the Tribunal and Court of Appeal.

With the judgement of the Supreme Court which is the final decision, the Governor can now face the act of governance effectively and efficiently for the next Four years.

Reacting to the outcome of the judgement, Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau welcomed the triumphant victory at the Supreme Court against APC and its gubernatorial candidate, Retired Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar on the victory of the PDP in the outcome of the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Auwal Jatau congratulated his principal, Governor Bala Mohammed on their victory which he described it as a testament to their administration’s indomitable spirit and tireless efforts towards the total transformation of Bauchi state into a beacon of development and inclusive governance.



He noted that, ‘with this ruling, the Supreme Court has affirmed its position as the ultimate arbiter of truth, fairness, and the rule of law. Our faith in the judiciary has been further strengthened, as they have boldly upheld the collective will of the people, safeguarding the integrity of our electoral process.”

He added that,” Let us all commend the justices who have demonstrated their unwavering dedication to the pursuit of justice and the preservation of our democratic values.”

