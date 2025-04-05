Supreme Court: Abure’s sack will restore order in LP – Alex Otti

Abia Governor, Alex Otti, has welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment sacking the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP), citing it as a step towards restoring peace, unity, and order within the party.

Governor Otti believes the Supreme Court’s decision validates the party’s leadership, as the tenure of the Abure-led National Working Committee had long expired.

He mentioned that a National Caretaker Committee, led by Esther Nenadi Usman and Darlington Nwokocha, was set up to foster peace, unity, and strengthen the party.

He further invited former national officers to join hands with the National Executive Committee and the National Caretaker Committee to move the party forward.

He assured the party leadership is committed to building an inclusive party free from discrimination and favoritism.

The governor commended the Supreme Court for its judgment, which he believes aligns with the expectations of genuine Labour Party members and Nigerians.

He also thanked those who remained faithful during the party’s internal struggles.