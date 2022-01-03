Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria appoints new president

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has appointed Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah as the president of the council.

The council made the announcement during a press conference in the state.

His emergence comes days after the former President of the council, Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmad lost his life. The council noted that it is overwhelmed by the loss of one of its icons, Dr Ahmad.

Council Secretary, Alhaji Nafiu Baba Ahmed said: “As we grieve over this great loss, in total submission to Allah and in line with the Constitution of the Council, Sheikh AbdurRashid Hadiyatullah, who was the Vice President of the Council, is now the new President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria.

“We pray Allah SWT to grant him the wisdom and guidance to further the noble objectives of the Council, in particular, the unity and progress of the Ummah.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…