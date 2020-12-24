Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs appoints new Deputy President-General South

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has announced the appointment of a new Deputy President-General (South) for the council.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Secretary-General, Professor Salisu Shehu on Thursday.

According to the statement, the new Deputy President-General is Alh. Rasaki Oladejo who steps in to fill the vacancy created in the leadership of the council by the death of Alh. S. O. Babalola, who was until October 2, 2019, the Deputy President-General (South) of the Council.

“Oladejo, who was recently elected as the president of the Muslim Ummah of South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN) is a committed religious leader, a thoroughbred professional, a development economist, a Muslim philanthropist, a life member of the Nigerian Economic Society and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

“He retired from the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2003 as Deputy Director-General/Chief Operating Officer. From February 2005 to April 2018, he was the Chairman of Sigma Pensions Limited, one of the leading pensions managers in Nigeria.

“He was the Chairman of the Council’s Ad-hoc Committee on Assets, Finances and Operations Improvement and Sustainability from May 2013 through November 2014.

“He was the National President of Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (an Islamic association founded in 1939) from 2013 through 2019. He is the founder and Chairman, Mountain Investment and Securities Limited, a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA has, on behalf of the General Assembly, the National Executive Council and the Finance and General Purposes Committee, approved the appointment of Alh. Oladejo as the Deputy President-General (South) of the Council.

“The leadership of the NSCIA includes the President-General, two Deputies President-General for the North and South (with the Shehu of Borno as the Permanent Deputy President-General for the North), Secretary-General, Deputy Secretary-General (3), National Treasurer, National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Legal Adviser and Chairmen of the 37 States and FCT Councils of Islamic Affairs.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs is the apex organisation for the management of Islamic affairs in Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…