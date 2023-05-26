SupportiFly Humanitarian Foundation executed her free medical outreach yesterday, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The medical outreach which had over 200 in attendance to have themselves tested also received comprehensive medical support in their journey to becoming fit.

One of the beneficiaries of the event, Saidat Olayemi, speaking to our reporter, explained that she was glad to have been a part of the outreach.

She stated, “The organizers of this outreach did a lot and we can’t be more than grateful. Asides from doing four different tests, I was surprised when they handed me a blood tonic and the person in charge gave me the dosage. It is indeed a huge project and I’m glad that I was a part.”

She further thanked the organizers and added that the project should be consistent and other areas should be considered too.

Chairman, SupportiFly Humanitarian Foundation, Bolarinwa Kashif, noted that he was glad that a lot of people troop out to have themselves tested and were anxious to know their health state.

He said, “We are happy to contribute our own quota to the community. It’s a developmental phase and everyone needs to be wary of their health conditions so as to prioritize themselves.”

He noted that the foundation would subsequently execute more beneficial projects as it as always done.