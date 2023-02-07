By: Mohammed Abba – Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections to consolidate on the achievements of his administration at all levels.

The President made the plea at the APC mega rally held at Muhammadu Dikko stadium in Katsina.

He regretted that from the inception of his administration, the revenue that accrued to the federal government dropped significantly due to the activities of criminals that engaged in crude oil theft and vandalisation of oil pipelines and other installations.

The President said despite the reduction in national revenue, the federal government has executed several infrastructural and human development projects across the country.

Buhari also condoled with the government and people of the state over the killing of one hundred vigilante operatives by armed bandits in Kankara Local Government Area of the state over the weekend.

He said the federal government will not relent in its fight against armed banditry and other acts of terrorism while citing some efforts in the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgents in the north east.

In his remarks, the APC Presidential candidate, Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he was poised to bring about socio-economic transformation of the country as he did when he served as Lagos State governor from 1999 to 2007.

He urged the electorate in the state, the North west zone and other parts of the country to mobilize support and vote for APC candidates in all elective positions to sustain good governance at all levels.

Also speaking at the rally, Governor Aminu Bello Masari noted that the North west is an APC stronghold and has always given the party the highest number of votes in all previous elections.

He said people of Katsina State were fully in support of the APC Presidential candidate and will vote for him en masse in the forthcoming presidential election.

