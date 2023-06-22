A Non-Governmental organisation, Project Rescue Nigeria Team (PRNT), has called on Nigerians to give their support to the government of President Bola Tinubu saying the key steps taken by the president so far have shown that Nigeria will be great again.

The group National Coordinator, Ambassador Ibrahim Bala Aboki, while addressing a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, said the removal of the fuel subsidy will be a blessing to Nigeria in the long run as it will reduce corruption and abolish round tripping in the oil sector.

He said although some critical decisions taken by the President could be painful at the initial stage.

Bala Aboki, however, commended Nigerians for their patience saying there is going to be the light at the end of the tunnel as it is being witnessed with the recent drop in prices of commodities such as cooking gas, diesel and other essentials.

He said the series of appointments made by the president in the last two weeks especially that of the security chiefs and special advisers have underscored the facts that he places high importance of the lives and security of Nigerians.

Bala Aboki also commended the anti-corruption fight of the government which has seen suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and his EFCC counterparts, Abdulrasheed Bawa undergoing interrogation.

“Obviously, Nigeria is poised for greatness. Mr President is tactical and very well equipped for the task before him. He has done this by boosting the momentum of the economy to fly on a free market leading to trade liberalisation. Mr President has removed fuel subsidy as this will reduce corruption and abolish roundtripping in the petroleum sector. Fuel subsidy removal is more of a blessing than a curse on Nigeria economy.

“To pursue the anti-corruption mandate, heads of government agencies are now being suspended to enable them attend to corruption charges levied against them. Today, Mr Godwin Emefiele and Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, both heads of CBN and EFCC respectively, are already in custody and reportedly giving very useful information that can help curb further issues of corruption.

“We wish to at this juncture, thank all Nigerians for their patience so far with policies which might at the moment cause little discomfort to us all but with a long term good to come with. We urge everyone to continue in this light, as the dividends will come gradually just like we are beginning to experience in the drop in prices of commodities such as the cooking gas, diesel etc in recent times and more is still coming.

“President Tinubu on assumption of office initiated an urgent meeting between him, the Service Chiefs and the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA). This move, again, underscores the importance and high regards placed on the security on lives and properties of Nigerians by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During the meeting, the Nigerian security agencies resolved to stamp out insecurity in Nigeria.

“The group also lauded the president over the appointment of the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, George Akume as Chief of Staff to the President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) respectively.