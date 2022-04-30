Support group says Amosun capable of solving insecurity, improving economy in Nigeria

Support group, the SIA- Advocate has called on all Nigerians to support the presidential aspiration of a former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun as he is capable of addressing the country’s insecurity challenges.

The group also said the senator presently representing Ogun Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly had also proven he can turn the fortunes of the nation’s economy for the better.

The group stated this in a statement made available to Sunday Tribune on Saturday and signed by its Coordinator General, Comrade Ishaq Bada and Organising Secretary, Afolabi Sunday.

It said appears most qualified among all aspirants because he made “Ogun State a hell on earth for the men of the underworld” and attracted foreign direct investment to the state under his administration.

It noted that Amosun’s single investment in security in Ogun State has remained unmatched by any state till date except for one, adding that by the time Amosun’s tenure ended in 2019, the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) grew from N700m to an average of N6.8bn per month.

It added that “Governor Amosun’s investment into the economy wasn’t a joke. As at 2017 Ogun State had attracted over 300 industries, and more than 400 by the time he was leaving the state in 2019, with almost half of the industries invested between $2million and $2billion into the state economy with the remaining invested $50 million each.”





The statement read: “It is no more a news that the race towards the 2023 general elections is at its peak, especially at the parties levels, and beyond people declaring their lifelong ambitions, Nigeria is a critical stage and in dare need of leadership.

“Nigeria is at a stage where a pragmatic, energetic, value and result oriented detribalised Nigeria with full mental alertness is needed to paddle her canoe. This is beyond political affiliation, ethnical biasness or religious sentiments.

“The challenges confronting the nations is visible to the blind and the solutions are not beyond the reach of this rich nation, it only requires a courageous leadership with track record in the management of both human and material resources.

“Without casting aspersions on every eligible and qualified Nigerians who have thrown their hats to the rings, especially within the All Progressives Congress, APC, the love for the prosperity of this country should be in the front burner and not individual lifetime ambition.

“Of all the moneybags, opportunists or pretenders, either from those that have declared their interest or those that will still declare, one man stands out in his track records in both public and private lives, he is Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the immediate past Governor of Ogun State and the current Senator representing Ogun Central. He’s popularly called SIA.”