Support govt’s efforts over coronavirus, Alaafin urges Nigerians

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi has admonished Nigerians to comply strictly with government’s sit at home directive, including other efforts to contain the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Officer, Bode Dupojaiye, Oba Adeyemi called on Nigerians to remain calm and build more faith in government’s abilities to secure them in the face of the viral outbreak.

He also cautioned Nigerians not to play politics with health, insisting both state and federal governments cannot afford to be distracted by rumour or blackmail in their bid to manage the situation.

Oba Adeyemi also said, “Let us take our personal hygiene serious and embrace handwashing with clean water and soap. We must also cover our nose and mouth while sneezing. We should not panic, or dish out unverified information and fake news. By observing all these, the pandemic will be a thing of the past”.

In his demonstration of his compliance, Oba Adeyemi has shut down social and other activities in the palace, with strict restrictions of movement in and out, except for visitors on essential missions, adding that washing of hands with water, soap and sanitisers have been made compulsory in the palace in order to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

“This is what the new situation requires. I have the responsibility, to show example to the people in order to impress it upon them how serious and very sensitive it is. Ordinarily, health issue is serious and sensitive only that we are easily carried away when we feel we are strong. I am positive that the world is going to overcome this,” he said.

