Bauchi State residents have been urged to continue to support the Administration of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir as he assumed office for a second term on Monday, 29th May, 2023.

The call was made by the immediate past elected Executive Chairman of Bogoro LGC, Hon Iliya Habila during a thanksgiving mass held for him and his family on Sunday at the Holy Family Catholic Church,Rafin Zurfi.

Iliya Habila appreciated God for the grace, love, and blessings of seeing him throughout his moment of service as a civil servant with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) as well as in the political sphere.

He further appreciated Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for finding him worthy of rendering service from 2019 to date, as Chairman Caretaker Committee of Bogoro LGA, Executive Chairman of the same Council as well as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor.

He also appreciated Prof. Sulaiman E. Bogoro and the entire people of Bogoro for their support towards ensuring the smooth discharge of his duties while he served in those positions.

The politician also stated that he saw the hands of God during the four years he served the people of the state in various political capacities.

According to him, “I have seen the grace of God in my life throughout the period of my life, hence the need to appreciate Him.”

He then prayed God to intervene in the affairs of the Country, Bauchi and other States as the Leaders take oath of offices on Monday.

Still on Bauchi State, Iliya Habila called on the people of the state to continue to rally round the Governor as he is determined more than ever before to consolidate on his achievements of the first term in the second tenure.

He commended Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Kauran Bauchi for the massive infrastructural and human capital developments he has provided in the state.

Iliya Habila prayed God to enable the Governor with wisdom and spirit of discernment as he continues his journey of service to humanity.

The mass coincided with the feast of Pentecost Sunday, marked Worldwide, to commemorate the descend of the Holy Spirit, the advocate and comforter on Christians as promised by Jesus Christ when he was ascending to Heaven after his resurrection from the death at Easter.