Support agricultural sector for speedy economic growth in Nigeria, poultry farmers tell FG

THE Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Jwantu Poultry Farms has called on the Federal Government to support poultry farmers and agrobased businessmen and women across the country by assisting Small and Medium Scale enterprises on speedy Economic growth in the Country.

Jwantu, a Minna, Niger State based Entrepreneur made the call in an annual New Year message in Minna Niger state saying the year 2021 was not friendly to poultry framers because of high prices of feeds, drugs, vaccines among others .

He noted that the poultry industry needs to be protected and made to be a major plank of the agriculture sector and as such, the local, states and Federal Government should ensure that it got help regarding the challenges bedevilling the operators of the sub-sector.

He however challenged the Federal Government to match words with action by supporting farmers in whatever ways to ammeliorate their loss and suffering, as well as increase their zeal in Poultry and other Agricultural productions.

Jwantu was however optimistic that by supporting the local industry, poultry-related importation which was currently a drain on the country’s Foreign Exchange, could be a thing of the past.

He pointed out that the Agricultural sub-sector alone if well managed can help in no small measure in reducing crimes in the society.

“Assuming our youths are well trained on poultry farms and other related agricultural production, it will go a long way to take them off the streets as the saying goes that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.”

He lamented that the poultry industry have had to contend with a number of challenges especially in the last 10 days of previous year where there was serious scarcity of poultry feeds in Niger state and other parts of the country, while and the little available birds/ chickens were sold between #8,200 to #9,500 against the normal adorable price of #5,000-#6,000 in the past.

He appreciated the leadership of Nigeria unoin of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists under the able leadership of Comrade Abu Nmadu (Chairman) and his vice, Comrade Uriah Gana for their patronage during the just concluded Yuletide period in conjunction with some members of the union across Minna, the state capital and it’s environs.

The CEO apologise to his teeming Customers for inability to give prizes this year due to dweendling resources resulting from high prices of items in the market.

