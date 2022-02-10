Suppliers of adulterated fuel must face law ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered relevant government agencies to hold accountable producers and providers of consumable products for substandard services or products sold by them.

This followed the current outrage over the adulterated Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) circulating in parts of the country and doing damage to consumers’ vehicles.

The President has now backed the call for compensation to affected consumers as he posited that they are entitled to the redress of their complaints.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Thursday, quoted the President as saying that his administration’s priority remains the protection of consumers interests.

The statement read: “The President has also given directives to the relevant government agencies to take every step in line with the laws of the country to ensure the respect and protection of consumers against market abuses and social injustices.

“In a reaction to the issue of petroleum product shortages linked to the inadvertent supply of products of foreign origin into the Nigerian market, President Buhari said the protection of consumer interests is a priority of the present administration and is ready to take all necessary measures to protect consumers from hazardous products, loss or injuries from the consumption of substandard goods.

“The President directed that in line with the law, service providers must make full disclosure of relevant information with respect to the consumption of their products and that dissatisfied consumers are entitled to a proper redress of their complaints.”

