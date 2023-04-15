The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is currently holding bye-elections in four local government areas of Akwa Ibom State – Ikono, Etim Ekpo, Ika, and Abak.

To ensure a peaceful and secure exercise, the Police Command in the state has ordered watertight security in the affected areas.

In a statement made available to our correspondent, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko Macdon, confirmed that the Command has deployed at least 2,310 officers and men to the affected areas, in addition to sister security agencies.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Olateyo Durosinmi, has urged voters to come out and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or violence, as the Command and Sister Agencies have made arrangements to ensure that the elections are conducted in a secure and crisis-free manner.

Macdon also stated that the Commissioner has directed all security agencies involved in the exercise to maintain a high level of professionalism during the exercise.

It is worth noting that during the March 18 governorship and State Houses elections, the exercise in some wards in the affected areas was declared inconclusive due to the violence that marred the respective areas.

The CP commended the people of the state for their commitment towards effective security and orderliness in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SPOTLIGHT: Agboola Joshua, the youngest certified cloud practitioner in Africa

Agboola Joshua is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Joshfortech. At age 6, Joshua started…

JAMB fixes new date for 2023 UTME





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a new date for the commencement of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME), which will now start on…

What I told Tinubu when we met in America – Primate Olabayo

The founder and primate of the Evangelical Church of Yahweh Worldwide, Theophilus Olabayo said God has shown him before…

Rapper Drake wins $2.7m on UFC 287 after betting big on Adesanya’s victory

Renowned rapper Drake has reportedly won an incredible $ 2.7 million after Israel Adesanya emerged victorious in his…

See world’s top 10 wealthiest sports team owners

Sports team owners are some of the wealthiest people in the world, with some having amassed fortunes that…

Foreign investment: NBS’s damning report on states

THIS would appear to be a season of the dearth of cheery news for Nigeria. Virtually on all fronts (security, economy, politics, social justice, etc), it is…