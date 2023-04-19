The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that following the conclusion of supplementary polls in Adamawa State, presentation of certificates of return will hold today.

Recall that the Commission on Tuesday, declared the incumbent Governor, Ahmadu Umar Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the governorship election in the state after defeating his closest rival, Aisha Binani of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC in a statement posted on its Twitter handle, on Wednesday, disclosed that Fintiri and the deputy governor-elect will get their certificates by 3pm today.

“Following the conclusion of supplementary elections nationwide and the declaration of winners, the Commission will present certificates of return to the Adamawa State Governor and Deputy Governor-elect at 3pm today,” the statement said.

