Embattled majority leader, House of Representatives, Hon. Alhasan Ado Doguwa, has finally been declared winner of Tudunwada/ Doguwa Federal Constituency, for record fifth term.

It be recalled that February election was declared inconclusive in the constituency due to violence and over voting.

Also, the Returning Officer for the election on February 25, Ibrahim Adamu Yakasai, had reported he announced the result under duress.

Yakasai had initially declared Doguwa the winner but INEC subsequently voided the process.

However, while announcing the result of the supplementary elections held across eight wards in Tudunwada local government on Saturday, the Returning Officer, Professor Sani Ibrahim, said Doguwa polled the highest votes cast of 41,573, while his closest rival, Yushau Salisu of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 34,831 votes.

In a related development, a New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Candidate, Barrister Muhammad Bello. Shehu ( Popularly called MB Shehu) has been declared winner of the Fagge Federal Constituency, House of Representatives of Kano.

Hon Shehu unseat the incumbent House of Rep member of the constituency, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who is serving his 3rd term at the National Assembly.

Announcing the result, the Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Tajo Suraj, daid MB Shehu received 19, 024 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the Labour Party, Shuaibu Abubakar who polled 12, 789 votes.

Similarly, Aminu Sulaiman Goro of APC came third with 8, 669 votes.

“That Barrister MB. Shehu of the NNPP, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes is declared winner of the election,” the Returning Officer announced.

Earlier, the NNPP led with 609 votes in the supplementary election, while APC came second with 268 votes, followed by LP with 60 votes.





However, when the result was summed up with the previous February 25th election, the NNPP came first followed by LP and APC as second and third.

