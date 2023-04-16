The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Gumel-Gagarawa-Suletankar-Maigatari-Suletankar-Maigatari-Maigatari federal constituency in Jigawa.

Sani who won the election for his second term scored 49,893 votes after Saturday’s Supplementary elections.

Prof. Ahmed Baita, the INEC Returning Officer in Gumel announced that Sani Nazifi was the winner of the election and defeated his main rival, Ahmed Habu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 46,537 votes.

“Sani Nazifi of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” the Returning Officer declared.

Also, the INEC declared the candidate of the APC, Mr. Ishaq Tasiu winner of Saturday’s supplementary election for Dutse Local Government in Jigawa State House of Assembly.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Ahmed Shehu, said Tasiu scored 31,311 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Adamu Alhaji of PDP, who polled 28,656 votes, while Umar Nura of NNPP got 792 votes.

Also, the INEC had declared the candidate of the APC for the Yankwashi Local Government State House of Assembly supplementary election, Muhammad Ado, as the winner of the election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Abdulhamid Adamu, said Ado polled 9,479 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Abdullahi Karkarna, who polled 5,606 votes and Haruna Babangida of NNPP, who polled 300 votes.

While the People Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ibrahim Kabir won the supplementary election with total votes of 36,050 to represent Birnin Kudu local government in the state House of Assembly.

Mr Ibrahim Kabir defeated the incumbent member in the state’s house of assembly and ruling APC candidate Eng Muhd Suraja who scored 34,545 votes.