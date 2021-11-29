SuperTV CEO’s murder: Court stalls trial due to witness’ presence of mind

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafa Balewa Square, TBS, was stalled due to the presence of mind of the witness.

Chidinma Ojukwua a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, and two others are on trial over Ataga’s murder.

Ojukwu is standing trial alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At today’s proceedings, the state counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, asked the court to adjourn the trial till tomorrow, November 30.

He told Justice Yetunde Adesanya that the grounds for which he was asking for the adjournment was that the witness they are calling just arrived at the court from Asaba this morning.

The defendant’s counsels did not object to the application of the prosecution.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya granted the oral application for adjournment and adjourned the case till tomorrow, November 30 for the continuation of trial.

The trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, before a Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafa Balewa Square, TBS, was stalled at the instance of the prosecution.

Chidinma Ojukwua a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, and two others are on trial over Ataga’s murder.

Ojukwu is standing trial alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

At today’s proceedings, the state counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, asked the court to adjourn the trial till tomorrow, November 30.

He told Justice Yetunde Adesanya that the grounds for which he was asking for the adjournment was that the witness they are calling just arrived at the court from Asaba this morning, as he has not prepared him for the trial.

The defendant’s counsels did not object to the application of the prosecution.

Consequently, Justice Adesanya granted the oral application for adjournment and adjourned the case till tomorrow, November 30 for the continuation of trial.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Court stalls trial due to witness’ presence of mind Court stalls trial due to witness’ presence of mind Court stalls trial due to witness’ presence of mind Court stalls trial due to witness’ presence of mind.