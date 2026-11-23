Nearly 8,000 homes have been damaged after a powerful supercell storm swept through the Brazilian town of Tupanciretã, killing five people and injuring more than 250 others.

The storm struck the town in Rio Grande do Sul state early Friday, November 20, with powerful winds, heavy rain, and hail, leaving widespread destruction across the community of about 20,000 residents.

According to the state civil defence agency, the storm damaged approximately 8,000 homes, alongside schools and a local hospital, while bringing down thousands of electricity poles.

Mayor Gustavo Herter described the scale of the devastation, saying, “The town is gone.”

He said the storm tore through the community in just 40 minutes before dawn, leaving residents without electricity and running water.

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Brazil’s National Meteorological Institute recorded wind gusts reaching 114 kilometres per hour during the storm.

Civil defence authorities classified the weather event as a supercell, a particularly powerful thunderstorm characterised by a rotating updraft capable of producing tornadoes.

Officials have not confirmed whether a tornado formed during the incident but have not ruled out the possibility.

Aerial images captured after the storm showed extensive damage, with roofs ripped off houses, fallen trees and debris scattered across streets.

The destruction also affected essential infrastructure, complicating rescue and recovery operations as emergency workers struggled to restore basic services.

The federal government declared a state of public calamity in the town, allowing authorities to mobilise additional resources for emergency assistance and reconstruction.

The disaster comes amid severe weather across Rio Grande do Sul, where storms, strong winds and heavy rainfall have affected several municipalities.