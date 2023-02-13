By Akin Adewakun | Lagos

Despite the harsh macro-economic situation of Nigeria, some indigenous organisations are weathering the storm to manufacture brands and products that can compete favorably and be regarded as best in the global market.

One of such companies is Lubcon Limited whose premium brand, Super Resurs international oil has emerged West Africa’s Best Lubricant Automotive Oil 2023.

Super Resurs 20W-50 was presented this award on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos at the 12th West African Brands Excellence Awards, organised by the African Brands Congress, publishers of The Brands Digest.

The awards presentation was attended by other winners in different sectors of the Nigerian and West African economy.

Receiving the Super Resurs Best Brand Award, Managing Director of Lubcon Oil Limited, Mr Taiye Williams, thanked the organisers of the award, and congratulated other winners at the epoch making event. He was accompanied by the company’s technical consultant Engr Kayode Sote; Lubcon’s major dealer and CEO of Mannabis Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Azeez Taiwo; and GM, Brands Marketing Mr. Kunle Farinde, among others.

Mr. Williams explained that his Ilorin, Kwara State-based company, Lubcon Oil Limited, has been deliberate about the quality of products coming out of its high tech plants in Nigeria, Ghana, and Ethiopia where they produce for the needs of the entire African market. He said that Super Resurs 20W-5 is one of the many products from their stable. He maintained that his company is the first to adopt nanotechnology for the production of automotive lubricant oil in Nigeria. The nanotechnology based brands from Lubcon are Lubcon’s Nano Adrenalin and Lubcon’s Super Resurs.

“The other products you can find here in West Africa are ordinary synthetic imported motor oils from foreign companies, they are not closed in any ramification to our Super Resurs because we have gone steps further to adapt global best practice in automotive oil production by adopting 3-D Nanotechnology.

“We have Lubcon’s NANO ADRENALIN 5W/30, a fully synthetic motor oil of exceptional quality fortified with Nano-additive technology developed in association with VMPAUTO LLC Russia that gives “3D” protection. All our products are NIS ISO 9001-2015 certified. When you use Super Resurs oil or Nano Adrenalin oil from Lubcon to service your vehicles or auto motive machines, the oil will repair worn-out components of the engine that have been created by the working pumps,” Williams said.

According to him, Resurs will give up to ten times the life of other lubricant products, it reduces fuel consumption, and it gives a clean engine. The engine oil can be used for months/ more than 8000 mileages before a change is required. These are factors that made Resurs emerge the best lubricant oil in West Africa.

In closing, the General Manager, Brands and Marketing, Mr Kunle Farinde, who was also present at the award ceremony explained that his firm is the only licensed lubricant plant in Nigeria to produce automotive oils for NNPC Retails.





“Few years ago, the Japanese government came to certify our plants and products in Ilorin. Because of that, Lubcon was given the contract to blend and produce lubricant oil for all Japanese automotive products being sold by their Nigerian partner CFAO. We produce Yamalube oil for CFAO-Yamaha,” he said.

Lubcon is a Nigerian investment holding company playing in the critical sectors of the economy notably the energy, oil & gas, engineering and construction,

