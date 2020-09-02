Super Eagles to play two friendlies in October

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play two friendlies in October.

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, made the announcement on Wednesday on Twitter.

According to Pinnick, “On the 9th of October, the Super Eagles will play former African champions, Cote D’Ivoire in a friendly game, then face another African giant and former champions Tunisia, four days later, on the 13th.

“Both games will be held in Austria for a few obvious reasons.

“Due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an ideal venue.

“I’ll have to stress as well, that ALL costs will be borne by the Football Federations of both Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire, as well as Tunisia.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lessons From Fani-Kayode’s ‘Stupid’

The Femi Fani-Kayode experience was needless and plainly avoidable. But something tells me it won’t be the last. There is the feeling today in power circles that because of the ascendancy of the Internet and its platforms of social engagements, the press as we knew it is now impotent and could be humiliated and called stupid without consequences. The truth of the media’s undying powers should be clear in what Femi just went through…Super Eagles to play Super Eagles to play

Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Communications Ministry

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy. A statement signed by the Minister‘s Spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, on Monday in Abuja, said that the approval was based on Buhari’s consideration for the critical role of NIMC towards the realisation of the objectives of the National Digital Economy Policy and…Super Eagles to play Super Eagles to play

Businesses May Not Normalise Till August 2021—Report

BUSINESSES and brands, hoping to return to ‘winning ways’ soon, after the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, may need to wait a little bit longer, as a recently-released CEO Report, from Philips Consulting Limited PCL, has predicted that it would take another 12 months, August 2021, for the nation’s business environment to fully activate and operate optimally…Super Eagles to play