Super Eagles to play two friendlies in October

By Tribune Online
Nigeria’s Super Eagles will play two friendlies in October.

President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, made the announcement on Wednesday on Twitter.

According to Pinnick, “On the 9th of October, the Super Eagles will play former African champions, Cote D’Ivoire in a friendly game, then face another African giant and former champions Tunisia, four days later, on the 13th.

“Both games will be held in Austria for a few obvious reasons.

“Due to the COVID-19 protocols presently in place and the proximity of the bulk of our team as well, Austria was seen as an ideal venue.

“I’ll have to stress as well, that ALL costs will be borne by the Football Federations of both Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire, as well as Tunisia.”

