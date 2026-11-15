Super Eagles: How Lagos, Abuja, Uyo compare as home venues

The Super Eagles have lost only one competitive home match in Lagos since 2000, although the city has not hosted a senior international since 2021.

A review of selected competitive home matches at the three main venues shows that Lagos has the strongest historical record, Uyo has recorded the most wins in the modern era, while Abuja has been the venue for several costly draws and defeats in major qualifying campaigns.

Super Eagles home record by stadium: the key numbers

This review covers selected competitive home matches played at the three main venues since 2000, excluding friendlies and matches staged at temporary venues such as Kano, Port Harcourt, Asaba, Benin and Kaduna.

In Lagos, the selected matches comprise five fixtures from the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, the 2001 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia, two 2000 World Cup qualifiers and two 2021 qualifiers at Teslim Balogun Stadium, giving the Super Eagles eight wins, one draw and one defeat from 10 matches.

In Abuja, the selected matches span 2009 to 2023 and include the 2-2 draw with Tunisia in 2009, the 2-2 draw with Guinea in 2011, the 1-1 draw with Ghana in 2022 and the 0-1 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in 2023. Nigeria recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats in the six matches covered.

ALSO READ: AFCON 2027 qualifiers: Arokodare brace fires Super Eagles past Tanzania

In Uyo, the selected matches run from 2014 to 2025 and include the 2-2 draw with South Africa in 2014, the 0-2 defeat to South Africa in 2017, the 4-0 victory over Cameroon in 2017, the 6-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe in 2023, the 1-2 defeat to Rwanda in 2024 and the 4-0 victory over Benin in 2025. The Super Eagles recorded six wins, two draws and two defeats from the 10 matches.

Lagos

Lagos established itself as Nigeria’s football capital long before 2000, with the National Stadium in Surulere hosting the 2000 AFCON, where the Super Eagles beat Tunisia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Congo, defeated Morocco 2-0, edged Senegal 2-1 in the quarter-final and overcame South Africa 2-0 in the semi-final before losing the final to Cameroon on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The victory over South Africa in the semi-final is documented by the BBC and the South African Football Association, which records the match as “10.02.2000 Lagos (Semifinal) Nigeria 2-0 South Africa”, with Tijani Babangida scoring both goals in the first half.

Nigeria maintained a strong competitive home record in Lagos after the tournament, beating Eritrea 4-0 and Sierra Leone 2-0 in 2000 World Cup qualifiers before edging Zambia 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in January 2001. That match against Zambia marked the last competitive Super Eagles fixture in Lagos for 20 years, according to reports by Guardian Nigeria and Voice of Nigeria.

The team’s return to Lagos came in March 2021, rather than 2019 as some reports have suggested, when the Nigeria Football Federation selected Teslim Balogun Stadium for the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Lesotho, which the Super Eagles won 3-0. The stadium subsequently hosted World Cup qualifiers against Liberia, whom Nigeria defeated 2-0, the Central African Republic, which handed the hosts a 1-0 defeat, and Cape Verde, against whom the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The defeat to the Central African Republic was Nigeria’s first home loss in World Cup qualifying since October 1981, when Algeria won 2-0 in Lagos in front of 80,000 spectators, according to BBC Sport. The result ended a 40-year unbeaten run in home World Cup qualifying matches, although Lagos retained the strongest overall record among the three venues covered in this review.

Abuja

Abuja’s national stadium opened in 2003 with an international friendly against Brazil, which Nigeria lost 3-0, although the venue has also hosted several convincing victories, including a 5-1 win over Zimbabwe in October 2005 and a 4-1 friendly victory over Argentina in June 2011. Competitive fixtures, however, have included several disappointing results that affected Nigeria’s campaigns for major tournaments.

A 2-2 draw with Tunisia in September 2009 left Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2010 World Cup hanging by a thread, while another 2-2 draw, this time against Guinea in October 2011, prevented the Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. The 2022 World Cup play-off against Ghana also ended in a 1-1 draw in Abuja, allowing Ghana to qualify for the tournament in Qatar on the away goals rule and prompting a pitch invasion as well as the dismissal of the entire Super Eagles technical team.

The most recent senior international played by Nigeria in Abuja was the 0-1 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in March 2023, when Mama Samba Balde scored the only goal in the 29th minute at the Moshood Abiola Stadium. CAF described the result as Guinea-Bissau “stunning Nigeria in Abuja”, while BBC News Pidgin also reported the defeat and the reaction among home supporters. In the six selected competitive matches covered here, Nigeria recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats in Abuja.

Uyo

Uyo became the Super Eagles’ main home venue in the mid-2010s after the NFF expressed concerns about the condition of the Abuja stadium and the team’s results there. The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium opened in 2014 and hosted its first senior international involving Nigeria in November that year, when the Super Eagles drew 2-2 with South Africa.

The venue produced encouraging results in subsequent years, including a 3-1 victory over Algeria in a 2018 World Cup qualifier and a 4-0 win against Cameroon during the same qualifying campaign, while the 6-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in September 2023 and the 4-0 defeat of Benin in October 2025 further demonstrated Nigeria’s attacking strength in Uyo.

However, the stadium has also witnessed disappointing results, with South Africa winning 2-0 there in June 2017 and Rwanda recording a 2-1 victory in November 2024. More recent World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho, South Africa and Zimbabwe also ended in draws, leaving the Super Eagles with six wins, two draws and two defeats in the 10 selected competitive matches covered in this review.

The NFF has described Uyo as the venue where the Super Eagles “have played most of their home matches for nearly a decade”, and the federation maintained its preference for the stadium in October 2026 when it stated that “Uyo remains the venue for our games”, although Lagos was still “under consideration”. The federation’s position reflects its continued use of Uyo as the team’s main home ground despite the mixed results recorded there.

Does Lagos make sense for the Super Eagles?

Lagos has a strong case for hosting more Super Eagles matches, given its population, commercial importance and long history of supporting Nigerian football, while the team’s record of eight wins, one draw and one defeat in the 10 selected competitive home matches since 2000 remains better than its record in Abuja and Uyo.

The return to Teslim Balogun Stadium in 2021 produced two wins, one draw and one defeat, showing that the venue did not reproduce the unbeaten home record associated with the National Stadium’s earlier years.

The main challenge is the condition and capacity of the available facilities, as the National Stadium in Surulere has suffered years of deterioration, while Teslim Balogun Stadium has a smaller capacity. The NFF has said Teslim Balogun Stadium is “not yet considered ready to host an international fixture” and plans to send inspectors after the Lagos State Government completes renovation work.

NFF has also raised concerns about crowd control, logistics and the cost of organising matches in Lagos, where accommodation and security expenses are higher than in Uyo. Nigeria’s 1-0 defeat to the Central African Republic in 2021 also remains part of the discussion about the team’s return to the city, although that result alone does not determine the suitability of Lagos as a home venue.

The argument for bringing the Super Eagles back to Lagos also rests on the need to reconnect the national team with a large section of its supporters, particularly after the enthusiastic crowds that attended the 2021 qualifiers against Lesotho and Liberia.

Regular matches in the city would, however, depend on the availability of a stadium that meets international standards and provides the facilities required by players, officials and spectators.

Until the necessary improvements are completed and the NFF gives approval for international matches to return, Lagos is likely to remain an occasional option rather than the Super Eagles’ regular home venue, with Uyo continuing to host most of the team’s home fixtures.