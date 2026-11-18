The Super Eagles have climbed one place to 29th in the latest FIFA men’s world rankings released on Wednesday, moving up to fifth position among African countries.

Nigeria overtook Algeria, who dropped four places to 32nd in the global ranking and sixth on the continent.

The latest ranking follows Nigeria’s two November fixtures against Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Eric Chelle’s men opened the international window with a 3-1 victory over the Taifa Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo last Friday before settling for a goalless draw in Tuesday’s return fixture at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The Super Eagles now have 1,564.18 points, according to FIFA’s ranking table.

Morocco remain Africa’s highest-ranked team, moving up two places to fifth in the world. Senegal are second on the continent and 18th globally, while Egypt and Côte d’Ivoire occupy the third and fourth positions in Africa, ranking 26th and 28th in the world, respectively.

Algeria’s drop to 32nd means Nigeria have moved ahead of them in the continental rankings for the first time in the latest update.

In the global ranking, Spain retained the top position, followed by Argentina, France and England in second, third and fourth places, respectively, while Morocco completed the top five.

The next FIFA men’s world ranking update is scheduled for December 16, 2026.