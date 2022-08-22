Sunlight reiterates commitment to women entrepreneurship in Nigeria

SUNLIGHT, has restated its commitment to making a significant difference to women entrepreneurs by supporting women-owned businesses and initiatives, aimed at enhancing the financial independence of the feminine gender in Nigeria.

Speaking at a brand purpose workshop organized for the media in Lagos, recently, the Corporate Affairs & Sustainability Director, Unilever West Africa, Soromidayo George, explained that one of such initiatives is the Shakti programme, aimed at empowering women in rural areas across Nigeria.

According to her, the initiative provides products for such women to resell to households in their communities, making a profit and generating an income stream for themselves.

Besides, the brand also announced its partnership with Leading Ladies Africa, a women-focused non-profit, to recognize women across different business spheres.

The Sunlight Shakti programme, she added, helps African women achieve financial security, and move from low-income class to middle-income thereby bolstering their independence.

Category Manager, Homecare, Unilever, Oladapo Oshuntoye, disclosed that thousands of rural women had already been empowered in Nigeria since the launch of the Shakti programme in 2004, and provided seed capital in the form of Unilever products, business training and funding for women thereby improving the livelihoods of rural areas.

He stated that the vision for the Sunlight brand in Africa is to empower 500,000 women by 2025.

Oshuntoye also disclosed plans by the brand to roll out further activities across the continent over the next three years to support entrepreneurial African women.

Such activities, he added, would be specific to the needs of various communities, while also covering a multitude of support, including training and development, funding, mentorship and coaching, and start-up support.

