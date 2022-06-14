Sundry Foods unveils two branches in Ilorin

Food services giant in Nigeria, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL) has expanded its footprint across the country with the opening of two branches in the ancient city of Ilorin in the north-central zone of the country.

At the official opening ceremony held last Friday in Ilorin, the state capital, deputy governor of Kwara State, Mr Kayode Alabi said while delivering his speech as the special guest of honour that the state government is delighted to be associated with SFL because of the high standards the company had set in the food services industry in the country.

Earlier, SFL said in a press release signed by Mr Nduka Mokwunye, Head Marketing, that the two new branches are located at 8, Asa Dam Road and Post Office Junction in Ilorin, respectively to offer popular SFL food brands including Kilimanjaro, Pizza Jungle, KiliGrill and Nibbles Ice Cream to its numerous customers and the general public.

‘’As a government, we recognise the potential of food in bringing people of diverse settings and communities together and that is why we are excited to have Sundry Foods Limited headquartered in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, established presence in our state.

‘’Kwara State government under the leadership of His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (SAN) has designed a number of proactive investment attractive policies for businesses established in the state to thrive and our administration remains committed to making the business environment in the state safe and conducive for investors,’’ the deputy governor said.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Executive Director of Sundry Foods Limited, Mr Nnamdi Opara, said that the two branches were the first to be opened in the state as part of the company’s 2022 planned expansion effort expected to cover major cities in the country.

‘’The event of today is motivated by our strategic expansion effort designed to increase our presence in the north-central zone and to give our customers of Kwara State extraction the opportunity to stay connected with our services,’’ he said.

Opera, who was represented at the occasion by Mr Jubril Shoaga, General Manager, Lagos and South-West Region, SFL reiterated his company’s passion for maintaining high standards in its products and service delivery and however assured individuals, families and corporate entities with a preference for standards that SFL is a reliable ally in offering the best that they could get in any internationally renowned foods services company.

He expressed gratitude to the state government for the warm reception accorded SFL and particularly the deputy governor for finding time despite his tight schedule to honour the company’s invitation.





