Sundry Foods conducts blood donation drive to mark World Blood Donor Day

FOOD services giant in Nigeria, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), in collaboration with Armed Forces Blood Centre, at the weekend, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, marked the 2025 edition of the World Blood Donor Day Celebration with an internal donation initiative to save lives and improve the health of populations in the community.

Over 100 volunteers that cut across all cadres of staff participated in the blood donation drive which was held at the corporate headquarters of the company in the Garden City.

World Blood Donor Day is marked annually on June 14 to raise global awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. Additionally, it highlights the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems.

Nduka Mokwunye, Head of Marketing at SFL, said in a statement that the blood donation drive conducted by the company is a demonstration of commitment to the community and to the corporate social responsibility programmes initiated by SFL.

He said that SFL management and staff were inspired by the 2025 World Blood Donor Day slogan, “Give blood, Give hope: Together We Save Lives”.

Commenting on the event, Executive Director at SFL, Nnamdi Opara, said the in-house blood donation initiative is SFL’s modest contribution to enhance the objectives of blood bank stocks and raise awareness of the importance and benefits of blood donation in the communities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: FAAC: FG, States, LGs share N1.659trn May 2025 revenue

According to Mr Opara, donating blood is vital because it is a lifesaving resource essential for treating injuries, surgeries and various medical conditions, even as he highlighted that a steady supply of blood is essential for hospitals to provide medical care and manage emergencies.

“We recognise that saving lives is not for care givers alone but everybody’s business because we value the health and well-being of members of the community. At SFL, we are constantly seeking ways to positively impact the lives of people living in our host communities. Our corporate responsibility teams are always working hard on identifying ways in which we can make bigger impacts in society,’’ Opara said.

The SFL executive director reiterated the commitment of the company to support causes that have a direct impact on improving the health of members of the communities it serves.

Sundry Foods Limited is the owner and operator of Nigeria’s fastest-growing quick restaurant brand, Kilimanjaro. The company had, since its inception in 2004, prioritised the wellbeing of populations of its host communities in diverse ways through effective social responsibility initiatives.