Sunday Tribune columnist receives OAU’s award

Columnist with the Sunday Tribune, Mr Bolanle Bolawole, has been named a recipient of the Obafemi Awolowo University’s “Distinguished Great Ife Alumnus Award”

A formal letter addressed to the recipient by the OAU vice-chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, stated that the award was “part of the activities marking the 60th anniversary” of the institution.

Sixty alumni of the institution would be honoured at a ceremony taking place in Lagos on Saturday, December 4th, 2021.

According to the vice-chancellor, the “well-deserved Award of Excellence for 60 very passionate, supportive and dedicated geat Ife ambassadors who have contributed over the past 60 years is to further show the university management’s appreciation to the awardees.

He added that the award ceremony “also coincides with the formal launch of the Great Ife Advancement Foundation aimed at further garnering support for the overall development of the university”

Mr Bolawole has authored the “On the Lord’s Day” column in the Sunday Tribune newspaper since 2006.

