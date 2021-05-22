Sunday Igboho, at Yoruba rally in Akure, says no going back on Yoruba nation

Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, on Saturday, stormed Akure, Ondo state capital, with hundreds of agitators, saying no going back on the demand for Yoruba nation.

The agitators who converged at the Isikan area of Akure, for the rally as early as 8 am later moved to the Old garage area of the town where Adeyemo was received by the crowd.

The agitators who are armed with placards grounded social and commercial activities within the town while roads were blocked, hindering vehicular movements for several hours.

Speaking at the Palace of Deji of Akure Kingdom, Adeyemo maintained that the time for the actualization of Yoruba nation is now, while he said there will be no election in the South-West states in 2023.

Adeyemo who sought for unity among the Yoruba people said the people of the Southwest can no longer be a slave to the northerners and said the Yoruba nation must come to reality now.

He said, “We are in Akure to demand for Yoruba Nation and now is the time for the actualization of Yoruba nation of our dream and we are ready to employ all peaceful means to achieve this.

“We are tired of the oppression, our traditional rulers have been related to the background, our political leaders have little or no regards for our traditional institutions, this must be reversed and power should reside with our traditional rulers.”

We have the resources to develop our Yoruba nation but all these had been siphoned to develop another region but now is the time to save the Yoruba nation from slavery.

“We have the support of our governors in the southwest, and I want to assure them that this rally across the southwest region will not lead to violence.

“We are here to receive your blessing and support and we can assure you that with you on our side, all our dreams will come to reality, we stand for the peaceful dissolution of Nigeria and any violent person during our rallies is a mole planted among us.

The Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, while responding, called on Adeyemo and other agitators to be peaceful and civil in their demand.

Oba Aladelusi who was represented by the Edemo of Akure, High Chief Afolabi Fayehun, urged Adeyemo and his followers to be focused and avoid violence, urging them not to be distracted.

