Sunday Dare reshuffles cabinet, names Kola Daniel as executive media aide

“After appraising all of my staff, I considered him as one of the best”

The Honorable Minister for Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare has promoted Kola Daniel, one of his media aides, to the position of executive media aide.

Kola Daniel, an ace Sports writer was elevated in status, following an appraisal carried out in November 2022, to properly situate performances by the Ministry.

The report on the exercise, obtained by Tribune Online rated Mr Daniel and a few others, as top and most effective staff.

“After appraising all of my staff, I considered him as one of the best, most productive members of staff, hence, my decision to elevate him to the position of Executive Media Aide,” Dare said.

ALSO READ: Why FG concessions silos to private sector —Minister

Reacting to the news of his elevation, the elated writer told newsmen, he is “overwhelmed with the happiness and satisfaction, such a timely reward and recognition to his services, has brought him”.

He reserved special thanks for his principal for finding him worthy of being relied on and committed to remaining loyal while learning under him.