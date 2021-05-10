Summit of Hope: NBA condemns mischievous report against Afe Babalola

The Ado-Ekiti branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned in clear terms the mischievous online report against the founder of Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) Aare Afe Babalola on his recent call for a summit to address the lingering insecurity challenges bedeviling the country.

Babalola had last week while speaking during the 10th NBA public lecture held in his honor expressed regret over the waves of insecurity in the country and called for a summit titled ‘Summit of Hope’ where leaders across the board will discuss and proffer workable solutions to prevent the nation from sliding into anarchy.

However, an online report stated that the legal icon was ‘daring’ the Federal Government by proposing the summit.

The NBA chairman Adeyemi Adewumi in a statement on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital while condemning the malicious and misleading report, said Babalola was being patriotic by calling for the summit over the precarious situation in the country.

He said, “The Nigerian Bar Association condemns this criminally mischievous publication and calls on every Nigerian to disregard and discountenance its content but appreciate the patriotic and nationalistic move by way of suggestion, of Aare Afe Babalola, SAN to restore the Hope of Nigeria.

“The publication which is criminally mischievous and falsely reported is an attempt to hoodwink Nigerians into believing a negatively and falsely reported news as against the genuine reasoning behind Aare Afe Babalola SAN’s call to restore hope for Nigerians amidst her numerous challenges.

“The patriotic call to restore and raise the hope of Nigerians by summoning a “SUMMIT OF HOPE” in the midst of Nigeria’s seemingly obvious multifaceted challenges was well appreciated, as every attendee rose in unison to applaud Aare Afe Babalola, SAN’s suggestion.

“We wonder how the most nationalistic suggestion to summon all living former Nigerian Presidents, the Leadership of the National Assembly, Governors, Religious Leaders and frontline Traditional Rulers as well as Civil Society Organizations, which was made in the most unparalleled good faith now amounts to conspiracy to remove the government from power!

“The rationale behind Aare Afe Babalola’s call for a “SUMMIT OF HOPE” was to prevent the Country from disintegrating and drifting into anarchy so that it can remain an indivisible entity.”

The NBA chairman added that the lawyers are in support of the nationalistic call by Babalola to restore hope to Nigerians where “solution to many problems that the country is currently facing would be discussed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. NBA condemns mischievous report against Afe Babalola ; NBA condemns mischievous report against Afe Babalola ; NBA condemns mischievous report against Afe Babalola ; NBA condemns mischievous report against Afe Babalola.