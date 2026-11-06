Sultan’s 20th coronation anniversary, two decades of service to Islam, Muslim Ummah —MMPN

As the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, marked his 20th anniversary on the throne, the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has felicitated with the revered traditional ruler, describing the occasion as a remarkable milestone.

The Sultan marked the anniversary, which coincided with the 13th Sheikh Usmanu Dan Fodio Week, with a weeklong events that climaxed with the grand finale on November 2 in Sokoto.

Rejoicing with the royal father, the MMPN stated that the Sultan, who is the association’s grand patron, had had two decades of service to Islam and the Nigerian Muslim Ummah with dignity, wisdom and commitment to peace and unity.

A press release by MMPN National President, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, stated that the association appreciated the Sultan’s support and the confidence he had consistently shown in Muslim media practitioners and in the role of the media in promoting understanding, responsible citizenship and peaceful coexistence in the country.

Balogun said in the statement: “The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) warmly felicitate His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on the occasion of his 20th anniversary on the throne.

“Twenty years is a remarkable milestone. For His Eminence, since 2006, it has been two decades of service to Islam, the Muslim Ummah and the country, marked by dignity, wisdom and a strong commitment to peace and unity.

“As Grand Patron of MMPN, the Sultan holds a special place in our organisation.

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“We deeply appreciate his support and the confidence he has consistently shown in Muslim media practitioners and in the role of the media in promoting understanding, responsible citizenship and peaceful coexistence at home in Nigeria and beyond.

“Over the years, His Eminence has used his voice to encourage dialogue, tolerance and mutual respect among Nigerians of different faiths and backgrounds.

“At a time when the country faces difficult moments, those messages have often provided reassurance and reminded us of the things that bind us together.”

He added that MMPN also appreciates the Sultan’s recognition of the responsibility that comes with using the media to serve society.

Balogun further stated that the Sultan’s encouragement had strengthened MMPN members’ resolve as to pursue their profession with fairness, professionalism and a clear sense of responsibility to the public.

“We celebrate the years of service and the many contributions His Eminence has made to the Muslim community and to Nigeria’s quest for peace and national cohesion.

“MMPN joins the Muslim Ummah, the Sultanate Council, the people of Sokoto and Nigerians across the country in celebrating this important milestone.

“We pray that Almighty Allah continues to grant His Eminence good health, wisdom and strength, and blesses him with many more years of service to Islam, humanity and Nigeria.

“Happy 20th Coronation Anniversary, Your Eminence,” Balogun stated.