Sultan’s 20 years on the throne: Sokoto gov hails monarch’s role in national unity, peace

Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, for his contributions to peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance, national unity and development as the monarch marks 20 years on the throne.

Aliyu gave the commendation on Monday, at the 13th Annual Danfodiyo Lecture, held in Sokoto, as part of activities marking the anniversary.

He described the monarch’s contributions to fostering understanding among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups as outstanding.

The governor prayed for blessings, good health and wisdom for the Sultan to sustain his service to humanity and the Muslim Ummah.

He said the occasion also provided an opportunity to reflect on the intellectual and moral legacies of the founders of the Sokoto Caliphate, particularly Sheikh Usmanu Danfodiyo, Abdullahi Gwandu and Sultan Muhammadu Bello.

Speaking on the lecture’s themed: ‘Sokoto Caliphate: An egalitarian Model for Peace, Justice and sustainable development,’ Aliyu said the founders’ teachings on justice, accountability, good governance and social responsibility should guide contemporary leadership.

He stated that his administration had aligned its policies with these ideals through its nine-point SMART innovative agenda, which targets the transformation of critical sectors of the state.

Highlighting interventions in Islamic affairs, Aliyu said the government had supported security agencies in the fight against banditry, renovated and constructed Jumu’ah mosques, and introduced monthly financial assistance ranging from N300,000 to N500,000 for Jumu’ah mosques.

READ ALSO: Fake products: NAFDAC seals 100 shops, arrests four in Enugu

He added that Imams, their deputies and muezzins receive monthly allowances, while Islamic scholars benefit from food and cash support.

On infrastructure and human capital development, the governor said he had constructed hundreds of kilometres of rural and township roads, renovated healthcare and educational facilities, and completed major inherited water projects.

He stressed that thousands of youths and women had received skills training to tackle unemployment and economic vulnerability.

Aliyu reaffirmed his commitment to justice, effective institutions and responsible governance, stressing that his administration sought to create a society where citizens could live, work and worship in peace.

He praised the Sultanate Institution for preserving the state’s cultural and religious heritage, promoting peaceful coexistence and providing traditional leadership.

He particularly acknowledged the Sultan’s cordial relationship with his administration, noting that the monarch had consistently offered valuable advice and support, especially on security matters.

The governor urged Nigerians to draw lessons from the legacies of Sheikh Usmanu Danfodiyo by strengthening institutions, promoting justice and pursuing inclusive development.

Aliyu congratulated the organisers of the annual lecture for sustaining the intellectual tradition and urged participants to translate the ideals discussed into practical actions for national development.