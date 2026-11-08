Sultan urges Muslims to search for Jumada Assaniya moon on November 9

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on Muslims across Nigeria to search for the new moon of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH on Monday, November 9.

The Sultan, who is also the President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), urged Muslims to report any confirmed sighting of the crescent through their respective traditional rulers.

The directive was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Sultanate Council of Sokoto and signed by the Wazirin Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman of the Council’s Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs.

According to the statement, Monday, November 9, corresponds to the 29th day of Jumadal Ula 1448 AH and has been designated for the search for the new crescent.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Jumada Assaniya 1448 AH on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, the Sultan of Sokoto,” the statement said.

It explained that reports of the sighting should be channelled through traditional institutions to the Sultan for necessary action.

The council also prayed for Allah’s assistance for Muslims in fulfilling the religious responsibility.

“May Allah (SWT) help us in the discharge of this religious duty, amen,” it added.