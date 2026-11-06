Sultan unveils book on Usman Dan Fodio, honours Ansar-Ud-Deen Missioner, MURIC director, others at coronation anniversary

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has unveiled a book on the legacy of Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio and honoured prominent Muslim leaders and other distinguished Nigerians as part of activities marking his 20th coronation anniversary and the 13th Sheikh Usman Dan Fodiyo Week.

The book titled: Shaykh Uthman Bin Fodio and His Flagbearers: Their Contributions to the Islamic Revivalist Movement was unveiled on November 2, at the International Conference Centre, Kasarawa, Sokoto State.

The publication examines the contributions of the 19th-century Islamic reformer, Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio, and the scholars and leaders associated with his movement to the religious, intellectual, political and social development of the region that later became part of modern Nigeria.

The project was initiated by individuals from the 14 emirates that formed part of the Sokoto Caliphate. The Sultan wrote the foreword, while Ahmed Tijjani Mora and Kabiru Haruna Isa served as editors. The unveiling was part of a week-long programme celebrating the legacy of Dan Fodiyo and the Sultan’s two decades on the throne.

The grand finale, held under the theme: “Reviving Ethical Leadership and Social Harmony: Lessons From Sokoto Jihad Leaders,” attracted traditional rulers, government officials, Islamic scholars, academics and other dignitaries from across the country.

The anniversary lecture was delivered by Dr Dawud A. Abdullah, Director of the Middle East Monitor (MEMO), London, who spoke on the topic, “The Religious and Intellectual Traditions of the Sokoto Caliphate: Changing the Condition of Africans in the Diaspora.”

He called for greater recognition of the religious heritage and intellectual contributions of African Muslims who were taken into slavery in the Americas, noting that their roles in resisting slavery and pursuing freedom had often been overlooked in historical accounts.

READ ALSO: Education remains Nigeria’s strongest weapon to end poverty — UNICEF

Dr Abdullah also advocated reparations beyond financial compensation, including investment in African education and healthcare, scholarships, technology transfer, psychological rehabilitation for descendants of enslaved Africans, debt cancellation and official apologies from Western countries for the injustices of slavery.

Presentation of Award to Emir of Lafia, His Royal Highness Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad I, by Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni.

The weeklong activities also featured public lectures, Qur’anic recitation and quiz competitions, intellectual symposiums and the traditional turbaning of 13 prominent Nigerians.

major highlight of the anniversary was the recognition of prominent Muslim leaders, including Sheikh AbdulRahman Ahmad, National Missioner of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, and Professor Ishaq Akintola, founder and Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

Others honoured included Professor Dawud Olatokunbo Shittu Noibi, pioneer Executive Secretary of the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), who was represented by his son, Dr Luqman Noibi, and the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Dauda Bage Muhammad I.

Speaking on behalf of the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, the Emir of Lafia described the Sultan as one of the important pillars sustaining Nigeria’s unity.

He congratulated the monarch on his 20 years on the throne, expressing confidence in his leadership and continued contribution to the country.